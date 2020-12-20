Joan Barton, 85, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial service and celebration of Joan's life will be at 11 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Officiant is the Rev. John Adams of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Interment will be in the Grand Island Cemetery at a later date.
The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday prior to the service at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church or to the family for future designation.
Joan Elaine (Runge) Barton was born April 27, 1935, in Omaha, the daughter of Herman and Lillian (Whitehill) Runge. She received her education in Omaha and graduated from Omaha North High School in 1953. She also attended Commercial Business College and the University of Omaha.
On Aug. 31, 1957, she married Sam Barton at St. John's Episcopal Church in Omaha. Joan and Sam first met at church camp. After their wedding they lived in Lincoln, Falls City and then made their home in Grand Island.
Joan worked in various jobs in Grand Island. Most notably she served as the bookkeeper and helpline director for the YWCA for 14 years. She, along with numerous volunteers, provided information, referrals and crisis intervention to those in need.
Joan believed in volunteering her time and helping others. Joan especially enjoyed volunteering at CHI Health St. Francis, where she worked in the gift shop.
She loved animals and had many pets over her lifetime. She and her husband, Sam, were involved in the pet therapy program at the skilled care unit of St. Francis and visited the unit weekly with their beloved shelties, Butch and Abby.
Faith was an important part of her life. She was a longtime member of Stephen's Episcopal Church, where she taught Sunday School and served on the Altar Guild. Joan loved gardening and was happy to divide and share her flowers with friends and family, giving tips on how to help them grow. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their events.
She is survived by her husband, Sam of Grand Island; her two daughters, Debbie (John) White and Susan (Scott) Hooker, all of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Andrea (Jason) McDonald of Aurora, Dan White, Meghan Hooker, Nick (Bailey) Hooker, and Tyler (Hannah) Hooker of Grand Island; nine great-grandchildren, Taylor, Megan, Riley, and Jameson McDonald of Aurora, and Hadley, Brayden, Brooks, and RaeLynn Hooker, all of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Meldrom and Jean Runge; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Norman; sister, Ruth; brother-in-law, Al Meldrom; and great-grandson, Jayden Samuel McDonald.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2020.