MIDLAND, Texas - Joan D. Braden, 85, of Midland, Texas, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be planned at Grace Lutheran Church after the holidays.
Joan was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Worms to Fred and Agatha Luebbe. After a childhood in Worms, she attended college at Kearney and the University of Nebraska, where she met and married Bill Braden. They have two children, David Braden and Bene Cadwell. She loved people and decorating and real estate, where she was established and well known in the community.
Joan is survived by her husband, Bill; a son, David Braden; a daughter, Bene Cadwell and her husband, Greg Cadwell; her sisters, June Stanley Anderson and husband, Jerry, and Vicki Brown Wark and husband, Tim; grandsons, Dustin Cadwell and wife, Sierra, and Dylan Cadwell and wife, Angelina, and Gavin Rocha and four great-grandsons, Blake, Brenton, Emmit and Bennet.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2020.