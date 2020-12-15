Menu
Joan Braden
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX
MIDLAND, Texas - Joan D. Braden, 85, of Midland, Texas, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be planned at Grace Lutheran Church after the holidays.
Joan was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Worms to Fred and Agatha Luebbe. After a childhood in Worms, she attended college at Kearney and the University of Nebraska, where she met and married Bill Braden. They have two children, David Braden and Bene Cadwell. She loved people and decorating and real estate, where she was established and well known in the community.
Joan is survived by her husband, Bill; a son, David Braden; a daughter, Bene Cadwell and her husband, Greg Cadwell; her sisters, June Stanley Anderson and husband, Jerry, and Vicki Brown Wark and husband, Tim; grandsons, Dustin Cadwell and wife, Sierra, and Dylan Cadwell and wife, Angelina, and Gavin Rocha and four great-grandsons, Blake, Brenton, Emmit and Bennet.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St, Midland, TX
I still and will always miss Jo Braden. We talked all the time and had lunch. She was a good friend.
Lavonne Johnson
Friend
December 9, 2021
LIAN BIRD
December 28, 2020
Bill, David and Bene: So sorry for your loss. Jo was a lovely person and a dear friend. She will be missed.
Sonia Hatfield
December 24, 2020
Dear Bill, Glenn and I are grateful for the joy and friendship you and Jo shared with us, and with Danny & Beth over the years. Jo´s warmth, vivacity, and love touched so many. We count ourselves blessed to have known her. We will hold you close in our hearts in the months and years to come. Peace.
Barbara Osterwisch
December 20, 2020
Jo was a good friend, fellow Lutheran and realtor and she sold my house for me in Midland before I moved to Ohio. We went to same Bible class and she always had a smile on her face. Such a lovely lady and she was a joy to know. Nancy Godbehere Warner.
Nancy Warner
Friend
December 19, 2020
Jo was a lovely lady, the epitome of grace and poise. We shall miss her smile, her caring words and her great sense of humour. May she rest in the Love and Light of the Creator. RIP dear Jo, you will be greatly missed. From your "oriental sister" Diana & Bob. (AB, Canada)
Bob & Diana Bird
December 16, 2020
Joan encouraged me to ask Karen Konz to my company's Christmas party at the Midland Country Club. She must have been a good matchmaker since we had our wedding reception there a few years later.
Michael Luebke
Friend
December 16, 2020
I have been very sad about Jo. She was a very good friend of mine.
We have worked together for many years in Real Estate. She was a # 1 Real Estate Agent and loyal friend. Bless all of the family.
Lavonne Johnson
Friend
December 15, 2020
My prayers and sympathies for Joan family! . Always remember visiting her when she came back to Worms with my mom.
Cindy Swanson-Mettenbrink
December 15, 2020
Jo was a kind, gentle and encouraging soul and true friend to the Keller family, especially my parents. We will miss her dearly and are comforted to know she is in the arms of our Lord and probably playing a rousing game of Farkle. Love you Jo!
Keller Family
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about your sisters passing. You all are in my prayer. Karen
Karen (Frauen)Schimmer
December 15, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Jo was a friend of my grandmother, Doris Neujahr, and helped me buy and sell my first house. She was always such a joy to be around. Your family is in my prayers.
Lisa (Giffhorn) Linder
Friend
December 15, 2020
Jo will be deeply missed by our family. Your day was always brighter after having encountered Jo. Precious lady who was loved by many.
Todd & Vicki Byars
Friend
December 15, 2020
I always felt sweet Jo was an angel on earth. She was incredibly and unfailingly kind. I will always be thankful for the love and support she gave to me throughout my life. I loved her little giggle and will remember her smile forever. She was a precious woman and friend whom I will greatly miss. Sending so much love to Bill and the whole family.
Cathy Baxter
December 15, 2020
We all loved Jo! She was a highly skilled and well respected member of the real estate community, and the most wonderful thing about her was her ready smile and kind treatment of others. I feel lucky to have known her as a friend and colleague. She was a beautiful person through and through. Wishing you God's comfort and peace as your grieve her loss.
Claire Heck
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results