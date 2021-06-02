John H. Aldana Sr., 80, of Grand Island died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Heritage at Sagewood.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Marty Egging. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service at 6, at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

John was born on Aug. 20, 1940, in Shelton, the son of Henry and Guadalupe (Soto) Aldana. He was raised in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, Class of 1960. He was united in marriage to Cathy Sanchez in 1962. This union was blessed with children: Patricia, Victoria, John Jr. and Beca.

John was employed by New Holland, retiring in 2005. He continued to work following his retirement for Skagway North. Memberships included Blessed Sacrament Church and the Knights of Columbus. John enjoyed walking, listening to music and playing cards, especially with his grandkids.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Patricia Aldana (Althea) of Lewiston, Idaho, Victoria Lloyd of Grand Island, John Aldana Jr. (Dawn) of Ward, Ark., and Beca (Scott) Hiatt of Grand Island; grandchildren, Keeley Lloyd, Rachel Wolf, Riley Hiatt, Tyler Hiatt, Hunter Hiatt, Ashley Aldana and Taylor Aldana; great-grandchildren, Gabbie Baker, Gracie Hiatt, Nathan, Madilynn and Benjamin Wolf; brothers, Jerry (Shannon) Aldana of Grand Island and Felix (Pam) Aldana of Hastings; and sisters, Peggy (Luis) Flores of Grand Island and Virginia (Steve) Wheeler of Grand Island.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry Aldana Jr.; and granddaughter, Haley Hiatt.

Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.