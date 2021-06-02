John H. Aldana Sr., 80, of Grand Island died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Heritage at Sagewood. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Marty Egging. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service at 6, at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. John was born on Aug. 20, 1940, in Shelton, the son of Henry and Guadalupe (Soto) Aldana. He was raised in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, Class of 1960. He was united in marriage to Cathy Sanchez in 1962. This union was blessed with children: Patricia, Victoria, John Jr. and Beca. John was employed by New Holland, retiring in 2005. He continued to work following his retirement for Skagway North. Memberships included Blessed Sacrament Church and the Knights of Columbus. John enjoyed walking, listening to music and playing cards, especially with his grandkids. Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Patricia Aldana (Althea) of Lewiston, Idaho, Victoria Lloyd of Grand Island, John Aldana Jr. (Dawn) of Ward, Ark., and Beca (Scott) Hiatt of Grand Island; grandchildren, Keeley Lloyd, Rachel Wolf, Riley Hiatt, Tyler Hiatt, Hunter Hiatt, Ashley Aldana and Taylor Aldana; great-grandchildren, Gabbie Baker, Gracie Hiatt, Nathan, Madilynn and Benjamin Wolf; brothers, Jerry (Shannon) Aldana of Grand Island and Felix (Pam) Aldana of Hastings; and sisters, Peggy (Luis) Flores of Grand Island and Virginia (Steve) Wheeler of Grand Island. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry Aldana Jr.; and granddaughter, Haley Hiatt.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
i am very sorry for your loss. i am send your my deepest sympathy and prayers
Lori Dietz
Other
June 7, 2021
Dear Aldana children and family,
We are so sorry to hear of your dads passing. I remember growing up and having lots of fun at your house and I thought your family was just the coolest. We got to have Koolaid too:)! It's very hard to lose someone that we look up to and have had as our dad for our whole lives. May God bless you all as you mourn losing your dad and prayers for you to know that he is in a great place and looking down over you all. So be good! Celine
Celine (Konen) and Roy Swan
Friend
June 4, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
JF
June 4, 2021
I am sad to hear of John's passing. I know how much you will miss him. I had the opportunity to meet John through my Dad, Pat Mulligan. John was always so proud of his family and talked about all of you. He was a good friend to my dad. I will be keeping all of you in my prayers.
DeAnna Hawes
June 4, 2021
Sorry to here about John God bless..
George Katrouzos
June 3, 2021
Beca, I am so very sorry to hear of your Dad's passing! I didn't know him personally but I could see the Love he had for you as his daughter and you had for him as your father! Prayers to you and your family.
Rachel Schrunk
Other
June 3, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss Beca & family! Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers!!
Steve & Kris Rempe
Other
June 3, 2021
So many special moments with my compadre Johnny. I loved your smile, the way you laughed & the very dear cousin you always were to me. Blessings & comfort to the family.