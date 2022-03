John F. Noonan, 59, of Lincoln died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. Second St., Wahoo.Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. rosary, all at the church.Interment will be held at St. Francis Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society