John L. Garroutte, 84, of Grand Island died peacefully April 15, 2021, at home, with family at his side.
A celebration of John's life is planned for Friday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel. Your thoughts may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under John's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
John was born June 2, 1936, in Burbank, Okla. He was the youngest son of John and Beulah (Welch) Garroutte. John grew up in the area around Ponca City, Okla., attending school there until beginning his horseracing career.
John was involved in the horseracing industry in various capacities for more than 70 years. As a young boy, he rode horses in match races and county fairs before starting his career as a professional jockey, riding in Oklahoma, Colorado, Louisiana, New Orleans, and New York. He went on to work as a jockey's agent before owning and training thoroughbred horses himself.
John married Jerenne on May 27, 1957, in Grand Island. The couple made their home in Grand Island with their children: Randy, Jay and Stacy. John's hobby was his horses, never considering racing a job. He enjoyed gardening, spending time in his barn, and fishing in his spare time.
He will be missed by his wife, Jerenne; son, Randy; and daughter, Stacy. He will also be missed by his granddaughters, Erica Garroutte and Hannah Hartman, and great-granddaughter, Pearl Mae Hartman. Others left to cherish his memory include his brothers, James and Wayne, and a sister, Christine Gaddis. John will also be missed by many lifelong friends who enjoyed his humor and shared his love of horseracing and fishing.
John was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jay; and sisters, Geneva Cross and Dusty Garrison.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 20, 2021.