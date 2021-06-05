DONIPHAN - John C. Meyers, 64, of Doniphan passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will start one hour prior to the service.
John was born March 21, 1957, in Ord to Clem and Phillis (Werner) Meyers. After graduating from North Loup-Scotia High School in 1976, John attended Central Community College in Grand Island.
On Aug. 27, 1977, John was united in marriage to Susan Klimek. While the couple started their marriage living in Lexington, in 1993, they made their home in Doniphan. Being a salesman was his life's work, until his retirement in 2019, he sold everything from life insurance to construction equipment.
In his spare time, John could be found hunting, fishing, gunsmithing or gardening. He was the happiest when outdoors.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sue; children, Sara Meyers and Jesse (Brittany) Meyers; grandchildren, Jameson Antillion, Lilian Meyers, Jacoby Meyers and Jackson Meyers; brother, Leland Meyers; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia; and brother, Danny.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 5, 2021.