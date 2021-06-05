Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John C. Meyers
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
DONIPHAN - John C. Meyers, 64, of Doniphan passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will start one hour prior to the service.
John was born March 21, 1957, in Ord to Clem and Phillis (Werner) Meyers. After graduating from North Loup-Scotia High School in 1976, John attended Central Community College in Grand Island.
On Aug. 27, 1977, John was united in marriage to Susan Klimek. While the couple started their marriage living in Lexington, in 1993, they made their home in Doniphan. Being a salesman was his life's work, until his retirement in 2019, he sold everything from life insurance to construction equipment.
In his spare time, John could be found hunting, fishing, gunsmithing or gardening. He was the happiest when outdoors.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sue; children, Sara Meyers and Jesse (Brittany) Meyers; grandchildren, Jameson Antillion, Lilian Meyers, Jacoby Meyers and Jackson Meyers; brother, Leland Meyers; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia; and brother, Danny.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Jun
7
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry to hear this. I graduated with him in 1975.
Gary Hickman
School
June 11, 2021
John was a great next door neighbor while our kids were growing up. He was always s generous, cheerful, happy and we had many great adventures and misadventures together. My heart goes out to you! God Bless!
Cindy Peterson
Friend
June 7, 2021
Deepest Sympathy to his Family . He was a classmate .
Deb Cadek
Friend
June 5, 2021
I´m so terribly sorry for the loss of your entire family! John was a great guy and will surely be missed by many! I pray God will give you comfort and peace in all the days ahead! God bless you all!
Terri Perkins
Friend
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results