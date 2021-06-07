John Paul Rose Sr., 73, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Service and celebration of his life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.

To honor John's wishes, cremation was chosen and burial of ashes will be at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha at a later date.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 9 a.m. until time of service.

More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 7, 2021.