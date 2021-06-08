Menu
John Paul Rose Sr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North High School
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
John Paul Rose Sr., 73, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Service and celebration of John's life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. To honor John's wishes cremation was chosen and burial of ashes will be at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha at a later date.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 9 a.m. until time of the service Wednesday.
John was born June 18, 1947, in Grand Island, the son of Clement and Dorothy (Reynolds) Rose. He grew up in Fremont, attending Fremont Bergan High School, and later moved to Omaha where he graduated from North High School. He received a bachelor of science in pharmacy from Creighton University in 1971 and was a member of Phi Delta Chi Pharmacy Fraternity.
On Nov. 16, 1968, John married Janet Hartman in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The couple moved from Omaha to Grand Island in 1972, when John was recruited as the Director of Pharmacy for Saint Francis Medical Center. John loved his job as a pharmacist and was an advocate for his employees and patients at the hospital. He was instrumental in the growth of the pharmacy, starting as a solo pharmacist in 1972, increasing to a staff of 24 at the time of his retirement in 2012 after 42 years.
Outside of work, he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed horse racing and playing golf.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Jan; sons, John (Sheela) Rose Jr. of Lincoln and their children, Andrew, Faith and Julia, and Jeffrey (Alice) Rose of Columbus, Ohio, and their daughter, Parker.
He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Connie (Vern) Jones of Omaha; a brother, Kevin Rose (Tom Nielsen) of Oro Valley, Ariz.; and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Charles; and his parents-in-law, Harold (Lorraine) Hartman.
Memorials are suggested to GRACE Cancer Foundation. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Jan and family - I am so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and your family. Please know that you are in my thoughts.
Carla Costello Walker
Friend
June 19, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. John was such a nice person and a gift to St. Francis Hospital. His devotion to serve the community in his field of Pharmacy will be missed.
Rose M Johnson
Work
June 15, 2021
Steve just told me this morning of John's passing my thoughts & prayers are with you
Dave Reno
June 11, 2021
i was a classmate of John´s at Creighton University. i remember him as a good humored gentleman and a kind person. condolences to his family!
Paul Wettengel
June 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss - loved talking horses with John and betting a few too!!! We always found time to discuss some local events and share a drink or two! My memories of him will be cherished!!!
Bruce Coffey
Friend
June 9, 2021
I always enjoyed talking and joking with John at the hospital and privately. He always wore a smile and was a pleasure to see and discuss whatever was on your mind. A true gentleman. My deepest sympathy to the family and all his friends. God bless John and his family.
Les Hake
Friend
June 9, 2021
John was a good friend. I will miss him. We always had fun and enjoyed yaking about any subject. Sorry I can't be at the memorial.
June O'Neill
Friend
June 8, 2021
Miss seeing John. He worked at St Francis for many years and took care of many employees there, I was one that found out lots of information about meds. John always had a smile and kind words for you. Sympathies for the family.
Roberta K Seaman
June 8, 2021
Sorry to here about John miss him coming into the Coney and talking horses God bless..
George Katrouzos
June 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy and Dan Reimers
June 8, 2021
