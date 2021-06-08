John Paul Rose Sr., 73, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Service and celebration of John's life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. To honor John's wishes cremation was chosen and burial of ashes will be at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha at a later date.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 9 a.m. until time of the service Wednesday.
John was born June 18, 1947, in Grand Island, the son of Clement and Dorothy (Reynolds) Rose. He grew up in Fremont, attending Fremont Bergan High School, and later moved to Omaha where he graduated from North High School. He received a bachelor of science in pharmacy from Creighton University in 1971 and was a member of Phi Delta Chi Pharmacy Fraternity.
On Nov. 16, 1968, John married Janet Hartman in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The couple moved from Omaha to Grand Island in 1972, when John was recruited as the Director of Pharmacy for Saint Francis Medical Center. John loved his job as a pharmacist and was an advocate for his employees and patients at the hospital. He was instrumental in the growth of the pharmacy, starting as a solo pharmacist in 1972, increasing to a staff of 24 at the time of his retirement in 2012 after 42 years.
Outside of work, he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed horse racing and playing golf.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Jan; sons, John (Sheela) Rose Jr. of Lincoln and their children, Andrew, Faith and Julia, and Jeffrey (Alice) Rose of Columbus, Ohio, and their daughter, Parker.
He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Connie (Vern) Jones of Omaha; a brother, Kevin Rose (Tom Nielsen) of Oro Valley, Ariz.; and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Charles; and his parents-in-law, Harold (Lorraine) Hartman.
Memorials are suggested to GRACE Cancer Foundation. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
