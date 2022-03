Jon A. Billington Sr., 65, of Grand Island, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at New Life Community Church. Jon's family has requested bright colors or Husker attire.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 2, 2021.