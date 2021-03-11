Menu
Jonette May Hesnault
Jonette May Hesnault, 76, of Grand Island died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.
Jonette was born to Helen (Rose) Ward and John Ward of St. Libory. She wed Harry Lee Hesnault, after which the couple lived all over the world. Jonette loved to read, work puzzles, sew and garden.
Survivors include her son, Dion Lee Hesnault, of Grand Island and his two children, Dion Justin and Danielle Dawn; and her daughter, Dawn Rae Hesnault of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and oldest daughter, Lynette May Hesnault, as well as her six brothers.
She will be interred at Fort McPherson with her husband.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 11, 2021.
