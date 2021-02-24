Jose N. Carpio, 78, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary's Cathedral, Grand Island Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Cathedral. Visitation will resume at 6 p.m., with a Rosary at 7.
Jose was born April 26, 1942, in El Salvador, the son of Santos and Cruz (Joaquin) Carpio.
We would like to thank our father for his wise guidance and love, and the lessons he has taught our family. He showed us how to respect others, and to always move forward and improve our lives through faith. These lessons we can now pass on to our children. He will always be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.
Those who cherish his memory include his wife, Margoth Carpio; sons, Carlos (Karla) Carpio, Jose Jr. (Cristina) Carpio, Mauricio Carpio and Jorge (Andrea) Carpio; and 10 grandchildren, Carlos Carpio, Kayla Carpio, Vanessa Carpio and her son, Antonio Huerta, Jose Carpio III, Vianca Carpio, Lilianna Ortiz, Alicia Carpio, Crystal Carpio Jorge Carpio and Isabella Carpio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 24, 2021.