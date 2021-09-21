Joseph B. "Joe" Bales, 61, of Grand Island, formerly of Fremont, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center. Memorial service and celebration of Joe's life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be from noon until service time. More details will follow.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Doug Beck
October 8, 2021
Patti, JoAnne and Judi, our sincere condolences to you and your families. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Gene and Kathy Allender
September 28, 2021
Patti, Judi & JoAnne
My thoughts and prayers are with you girls. It had been a long time since I had seen Joe but was well aware of all the good things he was doing in helping people overcome their struggles. He will be missed by many.
Shannon
SHANNON MORRISSEY
Friend
September 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Hempstead
Friend
September 27, 2021
Joe you have always been one of my heroes in life!! You touchéd so many lives. What a Champion!!
Steve MarshallI
September 23, 2021
Thank you, Joe, for all your support of my friends and family in recovery. Rest in peace in the arms of your higher power.
Kathy Carr
September 22, 2021
Joe Bales, you were one of a kind my dear friend. Thank you for your help and support. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. May you Rest In Peace.