Joseph B. "Joe" Bales, 61, of Grand Island, formerly of Fremont, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Memorial service and celebration of Joe's life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be from noon until service time.

More details will follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 21, 2021.