SPLADING - Joseph E. "Bud" Keber, 91, of Spalding passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara officiating. Interment will follow at St Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 8, 2022.