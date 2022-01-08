Menu
Joseph "Bud" Keber
FUNERAL HOME
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding
421 N. Walnut St.
Spalding, NE
SPLADING - Joseph E. "Bud" Keber, 91, of Spalding passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara officiating. Interment will follow at St Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church - Spalding
150 E Marguerite St., Spalding, NE
Jan
10
Service
7:00p.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church - Spalding
150 E Marguerite St., Spalding, NE
Jan
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church - Spalding
150 E Marguerite St., Spalding, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding
