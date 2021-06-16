Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Josephine A. "Jo" Knapp
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
Josephine A. Knapp, 81, of Grand Island, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer, with a 1 p.m. committal service.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Your condolences may be given and Jo's video viewed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Josephine was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Wolbach, the daughter of Bart and Leona (Neston) Anderson. She grew up in Wolbach attending District 9, and graduated from Wolbach High School.
Jo married Louis "Lou" Knapp on Dec. 1, 1956, in Greeley. They lived in Palmer and Omaha before making their home in Grand Island. She enjoyed crocheting, journaling, playing cards, games, and her occasional drive to Iowa to the boats. Lou Knapp died Aug. 10, 2004.
Survivors of the immediate family include her children, Deb Ehlers, Robert (Cathy) Knapp, Charles "Hebe" Knapp, Marty (Angel) Knapp, Monty (Jody) Knapp; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Art Anderson; and two sisters, Sandra Bittner and Janet (Dwayne) Bittner.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents;a son, Max; a daughter, Angel; two brothers, Don and Victor Anderson; and a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Francis Groush.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE
Jun
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel
3005 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE
Jun
18
Burial
1:00p.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
Palmer, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Hebe I'm sorry about your mother.u was a good son .when they let u.holder her a little closer and their at the end u made sure u watch over her
Eva
Family
June 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your families
Terrie Anderson Heaps
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your families
Terrie Anderson Heaps
Family
June 17, 2021
Andrea AdamCharlie Jack Hacker
June 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eva thompson
June 16, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss!
Arin M Parrella
Family
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results