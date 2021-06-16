Josephine A. Knapp, 81, of Grand Island, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer, with a 1 p.m. committal service.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Josephine was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Wolbach, the daughter of Bart and Leona (Neston) Anderson. She grew up in Wolbach attending District 9, and graduated from Wolbach High School.
Jo married Louis "Lou" Knapp on Dec. 1, 1956, in Greeley. They lived in Palmer and Omaha before making their home in Grand Island. She enjoyed crocheting, journaling, playing cards, games, and her occasional drive to Iowa to the boats. Lou Knapp died Aug. 10, 2004.
Survivors of the immediate family include her children, Deb Ehlers, Robert (Cathy) Knapp, Charles "Hebe" Knapp, Marty (Angel) Knapp, Monty (Jody) Knapp; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Art Anderson; and two sisters, Sandra Bittner and Janet (Dwayne) Bittner.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents;a son, Max; a daughter, Angel; two brothers, Don and Victor Anderson; and a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Francis Groush.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 16, 2021.