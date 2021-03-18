ST. PAUL - Joshua M. Rudolf, 45, of St. Paul died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Arrangements are pending. More details will follow. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 18, 2021.
Sorry for your loss we carry heavy hearts out here in Ogallala. We enjoyed sharing stories with Josh and his joyful personality. Deepest sympathy for your family.
Steve and Tammy Bristol
March 21, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Josh's passing. Our hearts are heavy as we send our deepest condolences to your family.
Randy, Micky & Karrie Knapp
March 21, 2021
Nancy, you are my second cousin through Allen's family. I believe it was Josh who used to come over the street kitty-corner to Kendall to visit my father Thorvald, who thought the world of him and his visits. He was so cute! My family and I extend our deepest condolences to all of you at this sad loss to each and every one of you. I know that you delight in the joy you had from his life with you, and may your memories of those times dwell in your hearts forever.
Evelyn Jacobsen Winnegar
March 20, 2021
Jami so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother. Our prayers and sympathy are with you
Dan & Luella Spilinek
March 20, 2021
My heart is breaking, so so sorry to hear this, I reflect back to all the crazy fun days when Josh and Jesse and my two boys play endlessly. Ball, fishing, 3 wheeler, forts, camping, these boys felt like one of mind, the family has my deepest sympathy, God hold you threw these hard hard time.
Jackie 4
March 18, 2021
Sending Our deepest sympathy and prayers, to all who knew and loved Josh, we are so very saddened for his passing. My God comfort you during this most difficult time.
Ron and Kim McBride
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Josh's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Cheryl Yoder
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the love of God to cover you with peace and comfort.
Claude and Ursula Sorlie
March 18, 2021
We're so so sorry to hear of your loss. Our thought and prayers are with you. Sending hugs Braeden from Arizona.