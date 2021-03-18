ST. PAUL - Joshua M. Rudolf, 45, of St. Paul died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Arrangements are pending. More details will follow.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 18, 2021.