ST. PAUL - Joshua M. Rudolf, 45, of St. Paul died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Pastor Susan Murithi will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Josh was born to Nancy and Michael McCarthy in Greeley, Colo., on Oct. 19, 1975. The family moved back to the Howard County area soon after his birth. Josh spent his beginning years of life surrounded by his brother, Jesse, and sister, Jami, and a host of fun-loving cousins, aunts, uncles and beloved grandparents. He loved to be on the farm and in the outdoors. He attended school at St. Paul Public and graduated in 1994. He briefly attended UNL and later set out for Reno, where his father resided. There he worked construction during the booming build at that time. It was in Reno that he met his wife, Jannea. They were married on Christmas Eve 2008 in Reno. When construction slowed, he and his wife and son Braeden moved back to St. Paul to be closer to family. Josh found his niche in sales while working with Compass Roofing for four years. So much so that, in 2020, he formed his own company, Velocity Roofing, and was excited about what was to come in the future. Josh enjoyed meeting and talking with people. He was intrigued by new discoveries and new technologies. As such he had a wide range of topics to choose from for his discussions. His love of heavy metal music may have lead to onset of early hearing loss! Probably his most favorite times were being out on the river with his wife, Jannea, and friends jeeping. He had a soft heart for all animals and especially cherished his dog, Malcolm. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jannea of St. Paul; sons, Devin Heard of Litchfield, Calif., and Braeden Rudolf of St. Paul; his mother, Nancy Rudolf of St. Paul; father, Mike McCarthy of Reno; brother and sister-in-law, Jesse and Elizabeth Rudolf of St. Paul; sister and brother-in-law, Jami and Mike Kezeor of St. Paul; three nephews; one niece; multiple aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his half-brother, Eric McCarthy; grandparents, Allen and Evelyn Rasmussen. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date or donations can be made directly to the Joshua Rudolf Memorial Fundraiser. Donations can be made by copying and pasting the link below and inserting it into a browser. If you wish to donate, you may leave an online message for the family. You may also choose to remain anonymous. If you are unable to donate, please click on the Facebook Icon above the Donate Now button or any one of the other social Mmdia icon buttons to share the fundraiser. The success of the fundraiser depends on how well it is shared on Facebook, social media platforms, email and text. The Rudolf family thanks you in advance. The fundraiser may be accessed at bit.ly/2PcLb09.
Sorry for your loss we carry heavy hearts out here in Ogallala. We enjoyed sharing stories with Josh and his joyful personality. Deepest sympathy for your family.
Steve and Tammy Bristol
March 21, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Josh's passing. Our hearts are heavy as we send our deepest condolences to your family.
Randy, Micky & Karrie Knapp
March 21, 2021
Nancy, you are my second cousin through Allen's family. I believe it was Josh who used to come over the street kitty-corner to Kendall to visit my father Thorvald, who thought the world of him and his visits. He was so cute! My family and I extend our deepest condolences to all of you at this sad loss to each and every one of you. I know that you delight in the joy you had from his life with you, and may your memories of those times dwell in your hearts forever.
Evelyn Jacobsen Winnegar
March 20, 2021
Jami so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother. Our prayers and sympathy are with you
Dan & Luella Spilinek
March 20, 2021
My heart is breaking, so so sorry to hear this, I reflect back to all the crazy fun days when Josh and Jesse and my two boys play endlessly. Ball, fishing, 3 wheeler, forts, camping, these boys felt like one of mind, the family has my deepest sympathy, God hold you threw these hard hard time.
Jackie 4
March 18, 2021
Sending Our deepest sympathy and prayers, to all who knew and loved Josh, we are so very saddened for his passing. My God comfort you during this most difficult time.
Ron and Kim McBride
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Josh's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Cheryl Yoder
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the love of God to cover you with peace and comfort.
Claude and Ursula Sorlie
March 18, 2021
We're so so sorry to hear of your loss. Our thought and prayers are with you. Sending hugs Braeden from Arizona.