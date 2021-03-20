ST. PAUL - Joshua M. Rudolf, 45, of St. Paul died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Pastor Susan Murithi will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Josh was born to Nancy and Michael McCarthy in Greeley, Colo., on Oct. 19, 1975. The family moved back to the Howard County area soon after his birth. Josh spent his beginning years of life surrounded by his brother, Jesse, and sister, Jami, and a host of fun-loving cousins, aunts, uncles and beloved grandparents.

He loved to be on the farm and in the outdoors. He attended school at St. Paul Public and graduated in 1994. He briefly attended UNL and later set out for Reno, where his father resided. There he worked construction during the booming build at that time. It was in Reno that he met his wife, Jannea. They were married on Christmas Eve 2008 in Reno. When construction slowed, he and his wife and son Braeden moved back to St. Paul to be closer to family. Josh found his niche in sales while working with Compass Roofing for four years. So much so that, in 2020, he formed his own company, Velocity Roofing, and was excited about what was to come in the future.

Josh enjoyed meeting and talking with people. He was intrigued by new discoveries and new technologies. As such he had a wide range of topics to choose from for his discussions. His love of heavy metal music may have lead to onset of early hearing loss! Probably his most favorite times were being out on the river with his wife, Jannea, and friends jeeping. He had a soft heart for all animals and especially cherished his dog, Malcolm.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jannea of St. Paul; sons, Devin Heard of Litchfield, Calif., and Braeden Rudolf of St. Paul; his mother, Nancy Rudolf of St. Paul; father, Mike McCarthy of Reno; brother and sister-in-law, Jesse and Elizabeth Rudolf of St. Paul; sister and brother-in-law, Jami and Mike Kezeor of St. Paul; three nephews; one niece; multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his half-brother, Eric McCarthy; grandparents, Allen and Evelyn Rasmussen.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date or donations can be made directly to the Joshua Rudolf Memorial Fundraiser. Donations can be made by copying and pasting the link below and inserting it into a browser. If you wish to donate, you may leave an online message for the family. You may also choose to remain anonymous.

If you are unable to donate, please click on the Facebook Icon above the Donate Now button or any one of the other social Mmdia icon buttons to share the fundraiser. The success of the fundraiser depends on how well it is shared on Facebook, social media platforms, email and text. The Rudolf family thanks you in advance.

The fundraiser may be accessed at bit.ly/2PcLb09.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 20, 2021.