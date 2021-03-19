Menu
Joshua M. Rudolph
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
ST. PAUL - Joshua M. Rudolf, 45 of St. Paul, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Pastor Susan Murithi will officiate. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Jacobsen-Greenway-
Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street PO Box 112, Saint Paul, NE
Mar
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
St. Paul, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
he was fun wen he was at the river + wen we were jeeping
brendan muller
Friend
March 23, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Rudolph family during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jonathan Sazama
March 20, 2021
