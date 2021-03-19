ST. PAUL - Joshua M. Rudolf, 45 of St. Paul, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Pastor Susan Murithi will officiate. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Jacobsen-Greenway-

Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

More details will follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 19, 2021.