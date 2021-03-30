Joyce D. Noakes, 76, of Grand Island died Monday, March 29, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. To help protect others, face masks are requested during the visitation and funeral service.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 30, 2021.