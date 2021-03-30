Joyce D. Noakes, 76, of Grand Island died Monday, March 29, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. To help protect others, face masks are requested during the visitation and funeral service. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 30, 2021.
sally's and my prayers and thoughts go out to you.
gordon hrnicek
April 5, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers to the Noakes and Leland Steffen families
Jacque Ewoldt
April 3, 2021
Butch sorry for you and your family´s loss our prayers are with you.
Jim/Joan Jantzi
April 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Joyce passing. Sending thoughts and prayers to her family.
Patty Kramer
April 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss , My wife at the time and i were neighbors of Joyce and Butch and there sweet children. My condolences to Butch and his family
Bill Roseberry
April 1, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to the Noakes and Gillespie Families May your treasured memories with her bring you comfort and peace during this difficult time ! Joyce was a wonderful lady ! May she RIP Hugs to all
Larry and Connie Tylkowski
March 31, 2021
Dear Butch and kids, my deepest sympathy to you and your family! Joyce was the sweetest person and always greeted me with a hug whenever she saw me. Many great memories of her! She will be missed!
Dara Placke
March 31, 2021
We didn´t know Joyce real well, but so enjoyed visiting with her when our paths crossed. Our sincere sympathy & prayers to the Noakes family. God Bless
Roger & Barb Luebbe
March 31, 2021
Kim and family , I am so sorry for your loss. Deepest sympathy
Susan Mead
March 31, 2021
So sorry to hear of Joyce passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. She will be missed but not forgotten.
Bob and Patricia Fagan Hancock
March 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Noakes family for the loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Janie Bryer
March 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of Joyce´s passing. We had so much fun back in the day playing racketball at the Y and then going to breakfast every week. Loved the way she twirled her hair to relax. My condolences to the family.