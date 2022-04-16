Menu
Judeen Mattson
DENVER, Colo. - Judeen Mattson, 73, of Denver, Colo., passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, after her third battle with cancer.
Judeen was born in May 1948 in Grand Island. She was born and raised in Grand Island, where she met her husband Norman in high school. The two were married in 1967. In 1975, Judeen became one of the youngest female bank officers in Nebraska for Lincoln Bank East.
In 1976, she and her husband moved to Denver to start their own business, Carpet Carnival, which ran successfully for 35 years. She was a selfless source of care, wisdom, and love and dedicated much of her time to being a mother, and later in life, a grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Mattson; son, Brett and Alicia Mattson; granddaughters, Courtney and Kayleigh Mattson; son, Scott and Nicole Mattson; brother, Randy and Mary Leiser.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Geraldine Leiser; sister, Geralyn Bruns; and three infant siblings, Judy, Faith and Larry.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 16, 2022.
