Judy Ann Case, 75, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home by her husband's side.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, at the All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will be officiating. Burial will be at the Grand Island Westlawn Cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials are suggested for Asera Care Hospice.
Judy was born July 18, 1946, at the Lutheran Hospital in Grand Island to Delbert and Wilma (Beliel) Kenyon. She was raised and spent her entire life in Grand Island. She received her diploma from Grand Island Senior High School in 1964.
On Nov. 18, 1968, Judy was united in marriage to Jerry Case of Grand Island. She spent most of her working career working for Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant working as an administrative assistant. As the plant closed its doors, she worked as an associate with the Grand Island Veterans Hospital.
Judy was a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church as well as the Platt-Deutsche. She enjoyed camping and fishing in previous days. Her additional hobbies included polka dancing, playing cards, crossword puzzles, visiting casinos and watching the Game Show Network. She had a very strong bond with her previous poodle, Toby.
Survivors include her husband Jerry Case of Grand Island; son Jeff Case and wife, Bridget, of Jackson, Wis; daughter Julie Klein and husband, Scott, of Roca; granddaughter Abigail Case of Madison, Wis; grandson Andrew Case, of Jackson, Wis; and grandson Tanner Klein of Roca; brother Jerry and Diane Kenyon of Grand Island; sister Jan and George Brauer of Hutchinson, Kan.; and three nieces and one nephew.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Wilma Kenyon, and parents-in-law, George and Vera Case.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 14, 2022.