HASTINGS - Julia Ann Schutte, 96, of Hastings, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Christ Lutheran Church near Juniata with Pastor David Loeschen officiating. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery near Juniata.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service you will need to go to Julia's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Memorials may be given to the family or Orphan Grain Train.
Julia was born July 3, 1925, in Bladen to Fred and Laura (Lammerman) Rippen. She graduated from Hastings Senior High School. Julia married Reinhold John Schutte on April 16, 1950; he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2012.
Julia was a farm wife and a member of Christ Lutheran Church. She made ammunition at the Naval Ammunition Depot. Julia was an avid supporter and volunteer for the Red Cross and enjoyed spending her time bowling, knitting, embroidery, crosswords, and word find puzzles.
There is nothing Julia loved more than her family: children, siblings, nieces, nephews, but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter and spouse, Roma and Everett Koch; sons and spouses, Rodney and Cindy Schutte, Jeffrey and Rebecca Schutte, Jay and Sara Schutte, and Joel Schutte; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reinhold John Schutte; and a granddaughter, Catheryn Ann Schutte.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 4, 2022.