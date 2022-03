OMAHA - Julie Christine Beckman, 62, of Omaha, originally of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.

There is a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. A private family service will be held on Monday. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 10, 2021.