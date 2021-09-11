Menu
Julie Christine Beckman
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
OMAHA - Julie Christine Beckman, 62, of Omaha, originally of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.
There is a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. A private family service will be held on Monday. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.
Julie was born Jan. 27, 1959, in Grand Island, the daughter of Frank and Joan (Zook) Hermes. She attended school in Grand Island and was a graduate of Grand Island Senior High School, Class of 1977.
She married William Koller in 1980. A daughter, Lizabeth, was born to this union. This marriage was dissolved and she married the love of her life, Christopher Beckman, on March 19, 1993. Three more daughters were born to this union, Alexis, Annie and Alleigh. The couple made their home in Grand Island and North Platte. For over 30 years, Julie was manager with Bosselman Inc. Pump & Pantry. In 2019 they moved to Omaha to further Julie's treatment.
Julie loved their family activities and Christmas was her favorite time of year. She also enjoyed bowling and sewing.
Those who will cherish her memory include her husband, Chris; children, Lizabeth (Richard) Beck of Grand Island, Alexis (Chris) Dinges of Gothenburg, Annie Beckman of Kearney and Alleigh Beckman of Kearney; and her mother, Joan Hermes of Grand Island.
She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Riley Beck, Ryan Beck, Taylor Hamilton, Harrison Beckman and Harper Dinges; brother, Ed Hermes; sisters, Melissa Schwieger of Omaha and Laurie (Marty) Beason of Grand Island; and her faithful four-legged companion, Ozzie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Hermes; sister, Francie Slauter; and another faithful puppy, Jack.
Memorials are suggested to the GRACE Cancer Foundation.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Our staff at The Hanny Arram Center for Success is thinking about you all and praying for the family and Alleigh.
Jason M Owens
September 13, 2021
I am saddened to hear this news. Rest in peace Julie. Prayers to you and your family
Marian Riley
Work
September 12, 2021
