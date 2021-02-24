Menu
Julie Ann Bruhn
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Julie Ann Bruhn, 53, of Grand Island, formerly of Lincoln, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, with her family at her side.
Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Grand Island City Cemetery. The Rev. Bill Pavuk will officiate.
Julie was born Sept. 1, 1967, in Grand Island, the daughter of Robert "Bob" and Shirley (Woodruff) Bruhn. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1985.
Julie was a member of the Lutheran faith, both in Grand Island and Lincoln. For several years she taught Sunday school.
Despite her many setbacks physically, she wanted to always be there for her children. Compassionate and giving, Julie adored her grandchildren.
Those who will cherish her memory include her daughter, Jamie (Eric) Dimmitt of Lincoln, and their daughters, Addison and Hayden; a son, Steve Bergmeier (Catherine Gries) of Lincoln; sisters, Susan (Troy) Lauver and Julie's twin sister, Jodie Bjorkman (Bryan Schardt), all of Lincoln; and niece and nephews, Samantha Bjorkman, Joshua Bjorkman and Chase Lauver.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jon Bruhn.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Grand Island City Cemetery
NE
RIP MY FRIEND!!! MISS U!!! Prayers To FAMILY!!!
Terry S Quinn
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results