Julie Rae Muirhead
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 8 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
Julie Rae Muirhead, 71, passed away on April 5, 2022, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.
There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate Julie's life from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 8 at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Julie was born on Nov. 7, 1950, in Grand Island, to Richard and Barbara (Powers) Mortensen. She spent her entire life in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1969.
On Oct. 2, 1970, she was united in marriage to Robert "Rob" Muirhead. The couple spent almost 45 years together until Rob's passing on July 20, 2015.
Julie was self employed as an insurance agent. After 32 years in the business, she retired. In her spare time, Julie enjoyed attending all the sporting, music, and drama events of her grandkids. She also enjoyed her trips to Vegas with her friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Craig (Penny) Muirhead, Nicole (Shane) Campbell; and granddaughters, Jordan Muirhead, Josie Campbell, and Mallory Campbell.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Jolene Schrock.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 7, 2022.
