June Flora Crow, 79, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
June was born June 1, 1942, in Grand Island, the daughter of Raymond and Elva (Ruhe) Evans. She grew up and attended school in Grand Island. On Sept. 24, 1960, June married John W. Crow. They made their home in Grand Island. For more than 20 years, June was employed with Miller and Paine.
When June and John relocated to Topeka, Kan., she worked for the Kansas Department of Social and Rehabilitation Services. She was a member of Topeka Highland Park United Methodist Church. Following her retirement, June enjoyed spending time with John, their children and grandchildren, and their dog, Bubba.
Those who will cherish her memory include her husband of 61 years, John; their children and their spouses, Shelli Crow Johnson and Lyndon Johnson of Topeka, Vicky and Andy Buhrman of Wood River, Joni and A.J. Herbert of Renfrew, Ontario, Canada, and Kathy and Chris Most of Giltner; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by brothers, Raymond (Kathy) Evans of Grand Island, Robert (Rhonda) Evans of Grand Island, James (Marge) Seeber of Omaha, and Timothy (Roxie) Seeber of Grand Island; sisters, Margo (Jan) Keen of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Leona Seeber of Kenesaw; a sister-in-law, Ione Crow of Bellevue and a brother-in-law, Ross Crow of Rodgersville, Tenn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Willie Evans and Alfred Evans; a sister, Ada May Rogers; and her stepfather, Roy O. Seeber.
Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Salvation Army.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2022.