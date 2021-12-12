AURORA - Justin Brandt, 42, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Phillips. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Justin Michael Brandt, the son of Vernon and Rita (Schneider) Brandt, was born at Grand Island on Nov. 12, 1979, and passed away in Aurora on Dec. 7, 2021, at the age of 42.
He grew up in Phillips and attended Aurora Public Schools, until transferring to Giltner Public Schools, where he graduated. Justin served in the U.S. Navy for a short time before he was medically discharged.
Justin was married to Nicole Zabka on Nov. 6, 1998. They had three children: Brianna, Michael and Ethan. Justin worked as a cabinet maker at Bonnavilla, then started at Chief Industries as a laborer. Justin worked as a manager at Pizza Hut in Grand Island and later worked at Swift & Co. as a maintenance operator. Justin had been working as a mechanic for Love's Truck Center the past several years.
Justin liked to bowl and was on several leagues, played in several golf leagues and played on several coed softball and men's softball leagues. Justin coached his kids to bowl, play Pee-Wee Teeball and Optimist Soccer.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three children, Brianna Brandt of Grand Island, Michael Brandt of Grand Island and Ethan Brandt of Aurora; the mother of his children, Nicole Brandt of Grand Island; his mother, Rita Goodwin of Phillips; his father, Vern Brandt of Grand Island; three brothers, Chris Brandt of Phillips, J.R. Brandt of Phillips and Doug Brandt of Grand Island; a sister, Kara Brandt of Florida; and other family members and friends.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 12, 2021.