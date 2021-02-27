Karen Arzt, 72, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Private burial will be in Floral Lawns Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are designated to Grand Island Evangelical Free Church Music Department, Central Nebraska Humane Society or Grand Island Public School Foundation.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 27, 2021.