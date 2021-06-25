AURORA - Karen Ann Duff, 75, of Aurora, passed away June 23, 2021, at Memorial Community Care.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Grand Island City Cemetery with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Memorials are suggested to a humane society or animal rescue.
Karen was born Aug. 13, 1945, in Grand Island to Orville Kenneth and Gladys Faye (Lancaster) Duff.
She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1963 and then went on to attend the University of Denver and received her bachelor's and master's degree. She lived and worked in Denver until her retirement in 1986 and then returned to Grand Island. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was an Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Orville "Bud" Duff Jr., Donald Duff, James Duff and David Duff; and two sisters, Linda Duff and Sandra Johnson.
She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Brett and Karen Duff of Lincoln; a special friend, Linda Metcalf of Denver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2021.