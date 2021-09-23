Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen E. Fagan
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary
1404 L Street
Aurora, NE
AURORA - Karen E. Fagan, 82, of Aurora, formerly of Hampton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be at the Aurora Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the United Methodist Church, 1104 A St. Memorials may be made to the Alice Farr Library in Aurora or the donor's choice. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Karen E. Hyde Fagan was born Sept. 20, 1939, in Grand Island, the daughter of Henry and Alice (Brown) Hyde, and passed away in Aurora on Sept. 21, 2021, at the age of 82.
Karen received her education in Grand Island, graduating from high school with the class of 1957.
On March 16, 1958, she was united in marriage to Larry W. Fagan. They resided on the farm north of Hampton where they farmed and fed cattle and raised their family, a son and daughter. Larry passed away on Jan. 22, 2014. For the last several years Karen made her home in Aurora.
Karen was a member of the United Methodist Church in Aurora and The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, David Bryant Chapter.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Marvin Joseph (Teresa) Fagan of rural Hampton; daughter, Sandra (Bob) Peterson of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hyde; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Larry; sisters, Dorothea and Jennie Joan; brothers, Harvey, Gerald, Roland, Garrison Dale and Dennis; sisters-in-law, JoAnn and Dawn; brother-in-law, LeRoy; and granddaughters, Cassidy Karen, Leah Quinn and Brynlee Ann.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
1104 A St., Aurora, NE
Sep
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
1104 A St, Aurora, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Higby-McQuiston Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.