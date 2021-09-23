AURORA - Karen E. Fagan, 82, of Aurora, formerly of Hampton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be at the Aurora Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the United Methodist Church, 1104 A St. Memorials may be made to the Alice Farr Library in Aurora or the donor's choice. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Karen E. Hyde Fagan was born Sept. 20, 1939, in Grand Island, the daughter of Henry and Alice (Brown) Hyde, and passed away in Aurora on Sept. 21, 2021, at the age of 82.
Karen received her education in Grand Island, graduating from high school with the class of 1957.
On March 16, 1958, she was united in marriage to Larry W. Fagan. They resided on the farm north of Hampton where they farmed and fed cattle and raised their family, a son and daughter. Larry passed away on Jan. 22, 2014. For the last several years Karen made her home in Aurora.
Karen was a member of the United Methodist Church in Aurora and The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, David Bryant Chapter.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Marvin Joseph (Teresa) Fagan of rural Hampton; daughter, Sandra (Bob) Peterson of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hyde; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Larry; sisters, Dorothea and Jennie Joan; brothers, Harvey, Gerald, Roland, Garrison Dale and Dennis; sisters-in-law, JoAnn and Dawn; brother-in-law, LeRoy; and granddaughters, Cassidy Karen, Leah Quinn and Brynlee Ann.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.