Karen L. Gibson, 63, of Grand Island passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, March 22, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.Memorial services in her honor will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Masks are recommended.All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.