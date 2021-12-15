KEARNEY - Karen Shiers, 71, of Kearney, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Dec. 17 at Faith United Methodist Church in Gibbon with Pastor Mike Evans officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 16 at the church and one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Asera Care Hospice or the donor's choice. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.