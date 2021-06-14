Katherine "Katie" Anastasia Valasek, 60, of Grand Island passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 15, at Abundant Life Church in Grand Island. A time of remembrance will be at noon, with a lunch to follow at the church.
Inurnment will be held at 3 p.m. at St. Michael's Cemetery in Spalding. The Rev. Anthony Thekkekara will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to The Special Olympics
of Grand Island. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Katherine was born to Andrew and Jude (Vandenberg) Valasek in Spalding on Oct. 23, 1960.
Katie grew up in Spalding with her siblings. Being diagnosed with Down syndrome in her early years didn't stop Katie from being active with the family. Katie enjoyed life, was involved in Special Olympics
, basketball and bowling, along with field and track. She enjoyed trips with Special Journeys, crafts, ARC dances, babies, animals, and she loved KFC chicken!
Katie is survived by her brother, John Valasek of Columbus; sisters, Victoria Ketteler of Petersburg, Margaret Lee of Lynch, Loretta Asche of Malcolm, Rita Hellbusch of Fullerton and Ann Peterson of Charlotte, N.C., and their spouses; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Valasek of Albion; many nieces and nephews; special care given by MNIS and various roommates over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary (Valasek) Koenig; and brother, James Valasek.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 14, 2021.