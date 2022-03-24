Kathryn Ann (Manhart) Moritz died Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora, NE with Father Mark Seiker officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday with Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora. Burial will be held at the Aurora Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to my family for later designation.
Today is March 22, 2022. I presume that if you are reading this, I have finished my last and final journey. Not very often does God give us the chance to know ahead of time that the end of life on earth will be coming, so I decided to take advantage of this and give my own life story.
My name is Kathryn Ann Moritz. I was born on March 4, 1937 to Thomas Christopher Manhart and Margaret Josephine (O'Connell) Manhart in Marysville, Kansas. When I was young, we moved to Orleans, Nebraska where my father ran a shoe repair shop and my mother was a homemaker.
I graduated from Orleans High School in 1954 and received my two-year college diploma from Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney, Nebraska. In 1957, I began teaching in Grant, Kearney, and Hastings Public Schools. In 1961, I received my BA in Education from Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney. While attending college, I met my future husband, Ted Moritz.
On February 3, 1962, I married Theodore Leo Moritz in Orleans, Nebraska. After we were married, we moved to Omaha, Nebraska where I taught at Omaha Public Schools and Joan of Arc. In 1963, we moved to Aurora, Nebraska where I made my home for almost 50 years. While in Aurora, I worked for the hospital as a nurse's aide, substitute taught in area schools, and finished my working career with Giltner Public Schools after 22 great years. Ted passed away in 1995 and I moved to Central City in 2012. In 2018, I returned to Aurora to finish out my days.
Family is very important to me. Ted and I have three children, Barbara, Patrick, and Michael. I do not know what my life would have been like without a strong hardworking and caring family. My husband, children, and grandchildren are the light of my life. I will always be there for you as you are for me. I love you all so very much.
I loved reading books, enjoyed cooking, and hearing about my grandchildren and going to their concerts, musicals, recitals, meets and volleyball, baseball, softball, and basketball games. I was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, St. Mary's Altar Society, and Cantor for St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora.
I am survived by my daughter Barb (Larry) Wilshusen, of Hordville, NE and their children Mikaela (Aaron) Stuart, Josh, and Alyssa; son Pat (Jeri) Moritz of North Liberty, IA and their daughter Helen; and Mike (Penny) Moritz of Hastings, NE and their three sons Andrew, Ben (fiancé Mary Isaak), and Carson; sister-in-law Shelagh Manhart of Loveland, CO; brother-in-law Paul (Rose) Moritz Sr of Elkhorn, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews.
I was preceded in death by my husband Ted; parents Thomas and Margaret Manhart; brothers Joseph Manhart and sister-in-law Joy Manhart; Thomas Manhart and sister-in-law Marie Manhart; John Manhart and sister-in-law Joan Manhart; and Eugene Manhart; sisters Margaret Quigley and brother-in-law Ken Quigley; and Mary Wichman and brother-in-law Maynard Wichman; and father and mother-in-law Stanley and Mary Moritz.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 24, 2022.