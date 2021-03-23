Kathryne M. Johnson, 81, of Grand Island, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at home after a short illness.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 29, in Grand Island, with location to be determined later.

She was born Kathryne Mae Cosner at home in Shelton on June 8, 1939, to Laura Dally and Theodore Cosner. She married Gilbert "Whitey" Hollenbeck in January 1955. As an Air Force spouse, she lived in several locations. Her favorites were Mountain Home, Idaho, and Portsmouth, N.H. When Whitey retired from the Air Force they returned to Shelton.

After his death, Kathryne met and married Harold Lee Johnson on June 30, 1979. She graduated from Kearney State College (UNK) with Honors. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education with a teaching endorsement in Government and Media Science in 1989. In 1990, Kathryne became the Librarian for Central Catholic Middle and High School until she retired in 2005.

She loved the ocean, reading and sweets. She had a keen eye for antiques and how they could be refinished. She and Harold often traveled to York Beach, Maine, to enjoy family and the ocean. She could spin a story that had you laughing so hard you would fall off your chair. She will be dearly missed.

Kathryne is survived by her husband of 41 years, Harold, of Grand Island; daughters, Barbara Hills (Fred) of Hewitt, Texas, Lisa Hollenbeck (Ken Pringle) of Carson City, Nev., and Mary Hollenbeck of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Lyle Hollenbeck of Richardson, Texas; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to Central Catholic Middle and Senior High School Library.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 23, 2021.