Kathryne M. Johnson, 81, of Grand Island passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at home. Services are pending and more details will appear later. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 20, 2021.
I miss talking with Kathryne a lot. She liked to laugh, always kind and thoughtful. She was one great person.
We still have her children and grandchildren. All who reflect a lot of Kathryne. When I see and visit with them, I always think of Katheryne, she will never be forgot. Doran Shields
Doran Shields
Family
March 15, 2022
Our moms would chat for hours. Her laughter was contagious.
Hess Family
March 25, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Katherine's family. You will truly be missed and you have given us so many great and fun memories.
Kevin and Janis Husted
March 24, 2021
Karthryne was a fine person. She always had a smile while saying hello. Great sense of humor, loved to visit. She treated me very well. She will be missed, Doran.