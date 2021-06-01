LINCOLN - Kathy Jo Brown, 51, of Lincoln died May 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510. Interment will be at the Grand Island Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6.
Kathy was born April 10, 1970, to Sam and Marlyce (Driewer) Stoll in Grand Island.
Kathy graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 1988 and attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney; she graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1993.
She married Clyde Brown in 1996.
Kathy found her passion and began working with developmentally disabled adults for Region V. She continued her work until she became ill and retired in April 2021.
Kathy was an avid Husker fan and loved to work out at the Cooper YMCA.
Kathy is survived by her siblings, Sherri Stoll, Connie Driskell, Barbara (Bud) Kragor; lifelong friends, Christine Engle, Mary Hanrahan (her children, Haley and Brendan) and Quentin Waltke; many nieces, nephews and cousins; her beloved pets, Alley, Thor, Loki, Wrigley and Pete.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and aunt, Susan Stoll.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
or Lincoln YMCA.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 1, 2021.