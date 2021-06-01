Menu
Kathy Jo Brown
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE
LINCOLN - Kathy Jo Brown, 51, of Lincoln died May 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510. Interment will be at the Grand Island Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6.
Kathy was born April 10, 1970, to Sam and Marlyce (Driewer) Stoll in Grand Island.
Kathy graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 1988 and attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney; she graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1993.
She married Clyde Brown in 1996.
Kathy found her passion and began working with developmentally disabled adults for Region V. She continued her work until she became ill and retired in April 2021.
Kathy was an avid Husker fan and loved to work out at the Cooper YMCA.
Kathy is survived by her siblings, Sherri Stoll, Connie Driskell, Barbara (Bud) Kragor; lifelong friends, Christine Engle, Mary Hanrahan (her children, Haley and Brendan) and Quentin Waltke; many nieces, nephews and cousins; her beloved pets, Alley, Thor, Loki, Wrigley and Pete.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and aunt, Susan Stoll.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Lincoln YMCA.
For more information or to leave condolences, please visit www.bmlfh.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
1
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy was a wonderful person with a heart of gold, she made sure you felt special and always made you laugh, I will miss her, never forget her and always love her, she was truly the storm.
Carol Harris
June 16, 2021
Kathy was a great person... people always say that but it's true. I always enjoyed running into her at the Cooper YMCA. I think about her every time I drive by. She would always park in the front and I always thought of it as Kathy's spot. Sherri it was so nice to meet you and I'm so sorry for your loss. She will be dearly missed.
Holly Holle
Friend
June 12, 2021
Kathy was such a loyal friend. She could put a smile on your face and had the greatest sense of humor. She will be deeply missed. My Prayers to the family.
Jennifer Bulin
June 2, 2021
