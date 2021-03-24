CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Kaylene "Kay" A. Holley, 86, of Centennial, Colo., passed away Feb. 28, 2021, at The Denver Hospice Care Center.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Kay was born Jan. 13, 1935, in Ravenna to John and Anna (Bauer) Dymek. She attended school in Ravenna and graduated in 1953. She went on to enroll in college at Kearney State College. She taught elementary school in rural Ravenna and Seward and was a Media Aide for Grand Island Senior High.

She was united in marriage to Duane Holley on June 21, 1956, in Ravenna. They lived in Seward, Bridgeport, Spalding and Aurora, and then they moved to Grand Island in 1966. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Cathedral.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Kent Holley of Grand Island and Scot and Melissa Holley of Centennial, Colo.; two grandchildren, Margot and Evan Holley; and a brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Joyce Dymek of Oklahoma City, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; and a daughter, Linda Holley.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 24, 2021.