Kehm Christlee Fortner, 5 years old, of Grand Island, went to her Heavenly home Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Omaha Children's Hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kehm was born on Sept. 5, 2015, in Grand Island, the daughter of Tori (Kruse) Clare and Jerimiah Fortner.

As Kehm loved people, we lift up in prayer her parents, Tori and Jerimiah; brothers, Miah Fortner, Jaden Clare, Aron Taggart and a sister, True; her grandmothers, Karen Sweatman and Penny Fortner; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Thank you to her caregivers for your amazing love and support along her journey.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2020.