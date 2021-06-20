Keith Duane Stubbs, 83, of Grand Island passed through the gates of Heaven to be reunited with loved ones on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the house that he built, with family at his side.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna, with the Rev. Mark Maresh officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Ravenna. It is Keith's personal request that everyone dress in camouflage.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Chapel in Grand Island. Rosary vigil will begin at 6:30. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Keith was born Feb. 2, 1938, to Art "Bud" and Doris (Erthum) Stubbs. He grew up in the Ravenna area, where he graduated from Ravenna High, lettering in several sports.
On Sept. 22, 1956, Keith married the love of his life, Joyce Veit. Together, Keith and Joyce spent their first years of marriage helping his dad and uncles raising and racing horses.
Keith worked in construction, which led to him owning his own construction business. If you take a drive through Grand Island today, you will have the pleasure of witnessing much of his handiwork.
After retiring from the construction business, Keith was called back to the racetrack to work security through Titan Security, and later through Double-Locked Security.
During his lifetime, Keith had many passions, such as hunting, camping, traveling and watching old westerns. One of his pride and joys was his garden, where he would spend many hours of the season. The family also remembers fondly the years that were spent watching Keith play fast-pitch and slow-pitch baseball at the Platt Duetsche.
Those who are left to cherish and carry on his legacy are his children, Danny (Lisa) Stubbs, LeAnn Stubbs, DeAnn Stubbs, Donny Stubbs; grandchildren, Kelcee Stubbs, Kaeli (Alex) Van Hoosen, and Tanner Stubbs; and special family member, Willa McHaffee.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; son, Tom; parents; brothers; sister; and his beloved yellow labs, especially John, Butch and Charlie.
We would like to thank our Angels that God sent our way during this time. All of the nurses and aides that were there for Keith every day, caring for him and putting a smile on his face, thank you. And to our honorary family members, Jeff Suck and Father Mark Maresh, thank you for your outstanding kindness and warmth to our family. A special thanks to Father Richard Piontkowski and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
We appreciate you all.
Dad and Grandpa, just remember that we love you "This Much." Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 20, 2021.