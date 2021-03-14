AURORA - Kenda High, 56, was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 12, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones, after battling a rare disease.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Countryside Bible Church in Hampton. Pastors Rod Goertzen and Dwight Oswald will preside.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at the church. The service will be livestreamed on https://www.countrysidebc.org/live-streaming.
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Kenda Kay Anderson was born to Gerald and Bertina (Beins) Anderson on May 31, 1964, at Grand Island.
Kenda grew up on a farm where she loved being outdoors; riding horseback, helping her Dad, working with livestock, etc. She attended school in Aurora and graduated with the class of 1982. Kenda lived with Type I Diabetes since the age of 9. Kenda attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Bryan School of Nursing in Lincoln and became a Registered Nurse. Kenda loved nursing and worked in various capacities: neonatal intensive care, ICU, school nursing, oncology, med/surg., and at "Collage" in Kearney.
Kenda married Jon High of Bertrand in August 1986. The couple lived in various communities. Born to this union were twin sons, Zachariah and Nathaniel, and a daughter, MiKayle. Kenda's family was the love of her life!
Kenda was always thankful for her Christian heritage and accepted Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior at a young age. Kenda loved studying God's word, enjoyed Christian Resource Center's Travel Camp trips, loved outdoor activities, investing in people's lives and letting her "light" shine for Jesus, even through this difficult disease process. But, most of all, Kenda enjoyed the special bond she had with her siblings, and times spent with family and friends. Her eight grandchildren held an extra special place in her heart and their hugs, kisses, smiles and giggles brightened her days.
Kenda will be greatly missed by many - her upbeat attitude, encouraging notes, and her strong faith that she prayed others would also make their own.
Kenda is survived by her husband, Jon of Aurora; children and grandchildren, Zach (Kylie), Vivian, Macie and Charlotte High; Nate (Charis), Lydia, Titus, and Zion High; MiKayle (Kyle), Ava and Milana Ehlers, all of Aurora; sisters, Carrie (Brian) Barber of rural Phillips and Shelly (Pat) Seaton of Greely, Colo; and brother, Barry (Melanie) Anderson of Ames, Iowa; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joyce (Al) Hultgren of Aurora; Dick (Sherri) High of Wichita, Kan., Mark (Cathy) High of Bertrand, and Teri (Ken) Heil-Yoshida of Omaha; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Kenda was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald "Jerry" and Bertina Anderson; a brother, Ricky Lynn Anderson; and her father and mother-in-law, Jim and Doris High.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 14, 2021.