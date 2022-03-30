RAVENNA - Kenneth Kirschner, 95, of Ravenna died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. Pastor Russell Bonine will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com
Kenneth LeRoy Kirschner was born July 24, 1926, west of Pleasanton to Robert and Louise (Schwab) Kirschner. He grew up west of Pleasanton and was a graduate of Pleasanton High School.
He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from Oct. 17, 1950 to Aug. 16, 1952.
Kenneth married June Meyer on Sept. 21, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church North Shelton. The couple lived and farmed southeast of Pleasanton before moving to Ravenna, where they owned and operated Kirschner Implement.
He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife June; son, Larry (Vicki) Kirschner; daughters, Sharon (Robert) Peters and Deb (Gary) Loeffelholz; grandson, Craig (Tess) Kirschner; granddaughters, Hannah (Matthew) Baye and Elizabeth Kirschner; and sister-in-law, Arlene Meyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Kirschner; sisters, Margaret Bedke and Irene Steinhauser; and infant grandson, David Kirschner.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 30, 2022.