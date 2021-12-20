Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth K. "Kenny" Lauritsen
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
Kenneth K. "Kenny" Lauritsen passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the age of 77.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Private service and interment will take place with the immediate family at the Oakridge Cemetery at a future date.
Memorials can be made to the Dannebrog Fire Department/EMTs, the Dannebrog Ball Association or to the donor's choice.
A lifelong resident of Howard County, Kenny was born to Carl and Janet (Jorgensen) Lauritsen June 27, 1944. Kenny was raised on a farm near Dannebrog and graduated from Dannebrog High School with the class of 1962. Upon graduation, Kenny worked for Farwell Irrigation and helped with the building of the canal system. Kenny enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1970.
On Nov. 28, 1970, Kenny married Bethene Greenwalt. The couple settled on the family farm west of Dannebrog, and Kenny joined his father in the family farming operation. To this marriage, they welcomed their son Steven in 1971 and daughter Kristie in 1974. Bethene passed away Jan. 15, 1984.
On May 25, 1985, Kenny married Linda Bolles-McEntire and was blessed with the addition of another daughter MaLinda McEntire.
Kenny dedicated his life to the family farm, but his true love was working with cattle. In addition to the hours committed to the farm, Kenny was an avid baseball and fast-pitch softball player for local Dannebrog teams. He coached his children in T-ball, Little League and softball, and always had time to go hunting with Steven or to shoot a few baskets with the kids in the driveway.
Later in life, Kenny enjoyed playing golf with his friends at the local golf course and spending time with his beloved wife Linda driving the countryside. Kenny and Linda made time to vacation together in Wyoming, Montana and Alaska. Kenny was a diehard Husker fan, Royals fan and Chiefs fan taking in a game whenever time permitted.
Left to cherish Kenny's memory are his wife of 36 years, Linda; his children, Steven of Dannebrog, Kristie (Wes) Wellensiek of Hastings, and MaLinda McEntire (Eric Guzinski) of Omaha; grandchildren, Emma Wellensiek of Omaha and Camille Wellensiek of Omaha. Kenny is also survived by his brother, Lyle (Jeanine) Lauritsen of Basehor, Kan.; and his best buddy, Lucky, his beloved border collie.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Janet, and his wife, Bethene.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home
411 O Street, St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
A cousin of Arlan and from time to time met up with Ken. Played a little golf with him at times. Good guy. Sorry for the loss of him. Enjoy his memories family.
Terry Tyma
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results