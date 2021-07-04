AURORA - Kevin Thomas Henderson, 62, of Aurora, passed from this earth to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Messiah Lutheran Church, with Pastor Gregg Madsen officiating.
Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 415 S. 18th St., in Aurora.
Kevin was born Nov. 7, 1958, in Kearney to Russell and Janet Henderson. At the age of 3, he moved with his family from Holdrege to Phillipsburg, Kan., where he spent his childhood. He was a multi-sport athlete and had fond memories of his dad coaching his baseball teams while he was growing up. Kevin later did the same for his own kids, creating many memories and life lessons on and off the field.
Upon graduation from Phillipsburg High School, Kevin attended Fort Hays State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He later attended the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wis. In his 39-year banking career, he worked at First National Bank in York and Heritage Bank in Aurora. He had retired recently and reminisced about the wonderful relationships that came to him through his profession.
Kevin's greatest joy in life was his family. God blessed him with his beautiful bride, Lora Lea, on May 4, 1985. To this union were born three children, Shea Danielle, Ashton Krystyne and Brock Thomas Russell. In recent years, he watched his family grow and he shined as the world's greatest grandpa. He was soft and kind and imparted the best wisdom. Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking, and playing or watching sports. Many of the family's memories revolve around these activities. We praise Jesus that he is again able to do these things in heaven.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lora Henderson; daughter, Shea (Jake) Willems; daughter, Ashton (Alvin) Voss; son, Brock (Shelby) Henderson; mother, Janet Henderson Beckwith; brother, Stephen (Connie) Henderson; father-in-law, Richard Anderbery; sister-in-law, Deborah (Gary) Crawford; brother-in-law, David (DeAnna) Anderbery; grandchildren, Grady Willems, Turner Voss, Quade Voss, Easton Henderson, and Emmeline Willems; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family, and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Russell Henderson.
A softball scholarship named "The Henderson" has been graciously gifted by Heritage Bank in Kevin's name for the next 20 years.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all the caregivers and health care providers that consistently gave their best for Kevin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family to be attributed later to a charity of the family's choosing. To express condolences visit www.higbymortuary.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 4, 2021.