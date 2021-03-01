Kevin was my best friend at Park School and Everett. Me and John Ortho used to spend the night all the time at the house on 9th street and on f street. Dallas And Phil were always very generous. You could always get a 16 oz. Pepsi or even eat Dinner with them if you wanted. I still think of Kevin often. I'll call some of our old buddies and let them know. The basement club boys.

Scott Schneider March 2, 2021