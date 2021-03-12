Menu
Kevin A. Watson
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
OMAHA - Kevin A. Watson, 36, of Omaha, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Center Chapel, with celebration of life at 2.
There will be a private interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button.
Kevin is survived by wife, Jenn; children, Jocelyn and Ethan; parents, Dick and Deb Watson; brothers and sisters, Rikki Wardyn (Justin), Jake Watson (Sarah), Ryan Watson (Kasey) and Jerry Watson (Michelle); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dave and Suzanne Jensen; many nieces and nephews who all think they are the favorite; and other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Mabel and Keith Rodocker, Joanne Campbell, Robert Watson, Andy and Masel Anderson; and a brother, Matthew Watson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry for your loss. Many hugs, much love and endless prayers to all of you. Thinking of you all always and forever. Much love, your cousin, Sim
Simony Schmitt and Family
March 12, 2021
