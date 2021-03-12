OMAHA - Kevin A. Watson, 36, of Omaha, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Center Chapel, with celebration of life at 2.
There will be a private interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and press the "View Live Cast" button.
Kevin is survived by wife, Jenn; children, Jocelyn and Ethan; parents, Dick and Deb Watson; brothers and sisters, Rikki Wardyn (Justin), Jake Watson (Sarah), Ryan Watson (Kasey) and Jerry Watson (Michelle); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dave and Suzanne Jensen; many nieces and nephews who all think they are the favorite; and other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Mabel and Keith Rodocker, Joanne Campbell, Robert Watson, Andy and Masel Anderson; and a brother, Matthew Watson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 12, 2021.