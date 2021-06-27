Kimberly Kelly Rios, 55

LEXINGTON - Kimberly Cathleen Kelly Rios, 55, of Lexington passed way on May 22, 2021 at Omaha Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 at the Lexington United Methodist Church with burial at Jewel Cemetary in Sumner.

Kim was adopted by Robert and Sharee Kelly and attended school in Central City, Ralston, Doniphan, and Eddyville-Sumner. She graduated from Loup City High School. Kim married Mike Schacta in 1987, in Loup City. They later divorced. Kim had two daughters, Alexandria and Chelsea, who were adopted by another family. Kim married Antonio Rios in Grand Island. They had two children, Tony Ray and Jessica Katelyn. Kim divorced Antonio. She worked at IBP Packing Plant, and Red Lobster in Grand Island, Cozad Plastics, Walmart, Plum Creek Market, and Fat Dog's in Lexington.

Kim is survived by her children, Tony Rios and Jessica Rios of Lexington; her parents Rev. Sharee and Marvin Johnson of Custer, S.D; her sisters, Mary Svajdlenka of Crete and Brenda Ketteler of Albion. Kim is also survived by birth daughters, Alexandria Lange of Oxford, and Chelsea Brisbin of Lincoln; uncle, DeWayne and Linda Schick of Grand Island; and aunt, Gwen Miller of Culbertson; and 14 nieces and nephews.

Kim is preceded in death by her father, Robert Kelly; brother, Mark Kelly, and her grandparents.