Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kristi Van Vuren
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
KENESAW - Kristi L. Van Vuren, 53, of Kenesaw, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
Private family services will be held at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Kristi was born Jan. 5, 1968, in Grand Island, the daughter of Edward and Sharon (Lewton) Van Vuren.
Following her father Edward's passing, 4-year-old Kristi was blessed with her stepfather, Ron Trampe.
Kristi was a longtime Grand Island resident and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. Kristi was a mother hen and a caregiver through and through. She cared for many children while employed by Grace Lutheran Child Care. After Grace Lutheran ended the child care program, Kristi was employed by the Grand Generation Center and delivered Meals on Wheels.
Kristi's memory is cherished by her son, Michael (Natasha) Martens of Grand Island; parents, Ron and Sharon Trampe of Grand Island; two brothers, Brett Van Vuren of Fort Collins, Colo., and Travis Trampe of Hermitage, Tenn; sisters, Sara Baker of Centerville, Iowa, and Cindy (Mark) Dardis of Ankeny, Iowa; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Van Vuren.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so sorry to hear about your sister. You and your Family will be in our prayers Brett feel free to call us 308-381-7685 Marty
Marty & Darcy Spanel
Friend
October 9, 2021
Ron, Sharon: Sorry to hear of your loss. May your memories carry you through this difficult time.
Bob Wagoner
Friend
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results