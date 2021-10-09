KENESAW - Kristi L. Van Vuren, 53, of Kenesaw, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

Private family services will be held at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Kristi was born Jan. 5, 1968, in Grand Island, the daughter of Edward and Sharon (Lewton) Van Vuren.

Following her father Edward's passing, 4-year-old Kristi was blessed with her stepfather, Ron Trampe.

Kristi was a longtime Grand Island resident and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. Kristi was a mother hen and a caregiver through and through. She cared for many children while employed by Grace Lutheran Child Care. After Grace Lutheran ended the child care program, Kristi was employed by the Grand Generation Center and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Kristi's memory is cherished by her son, Michael (Natasha) Martens of Grand Island; parents, Ron and Sharon Trampe of Grand Island; two brothers, Brett Van Vuren of Fort Collins, Colo., and Travis Trampe of Hermitage, Tenn; sisters, Sara Baker of Centerville, Iowa, and Cindy (Mark) Dardis of Ankeny, Iowa; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Van Vuren.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 9, 2021.