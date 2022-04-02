Kristin Veeder, 49, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 at All Faiths Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on Kristin's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com.
Casual dress is requested/no neck ties required. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Kristin was born on July 29, 1972, in Grand Island, the daughter of Rolland "Ron" and Karen (Paulsen) Bennett. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High class of 1991. She received her Associates Degree in Travel Management. On February 12, 2000, she was united in marriage to Andrew Veeder. This union was blessed with children, Matthew, Audrey and Briana.
Kristin was employed as a paraeducator for GIPS and loved working in the accounting department for HyVee. She served on the board of directors for ARC. Some of her enjoyments included crafting and building Lego City. Most of all her greatest treasure was her family especially her grandkids.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Andy; children, Matthew (Jessica) Pusher, Audrey Stauss and Briana (Ty) Dimmitt; grandchildren, Natalie, Graeson, Kaylie, Rhett and Beau; honorary grandchildren, Naomi, Anthony and Charlotte; mother and stepfather, Karen and Larry Geiger; father, Ron Bennett; sisters, Ronda Bennett, Laurie Vargason, Patty Friedricksen and Kassie Geiger; brother, Kelly Flatness and lifelong friends, Tammy Alvarado, Jamalee Skaggs, Samantha Williams and Gerianne Avalos and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 2, 2022.