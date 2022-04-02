Just found out about this, & I am so very sorry for this loss. She was a wonderful girl & my brief time with her is nothing but wonderful memories. I had been looking for her for the past few years, but never knew her maiden name. It's been almost 30 years but I still remember her and often think about her. My hope is that she is in the loving arms of Jesus right now.

Brig. General James Crofutt (Union Reenactors - First Federal Division) Other March 31, 2022