Kristina Linden
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE
Kristina Linden, 41, of Grand Island died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at home after a long battle with cancer.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus with Pastor Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in rural Columbus.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 Wednesday before the service at the Gass Haney Funeral Home.
Kristina was born April 19, 1980, and adopted by Roger and Marlene (Smith) Reinke. Growing up, she enjoyed reading and playing the piano. She graduated from Lakeview High School at Columbus in 1998, and then attended Nebraska Christian College. While living in Omaha, Kristina worked at the Jones Store and after moving to Grand Island in 2005, she worked at Home Depot. She later became a consultant for Perfectly Posh. She loved to spend time with her dog, Clara, and as part of her therapy, found comfort in gardening and tending to her flowers.
Kristina is survived by her son, Christopher Linden; daughter, Shelby Linden; mother, Marlene Reinke; brother, Dana (Sarah) Reinke; sister, Melissa (Derek) Salak; grandmother, Irene Smith; nephews, Colby, Logan, and Ethan Salak, Dylan and Devin Reinke; and nieces, Avery Salak, Hannah Reinke.
Kristina was preceded in death by her father, Roger Reinke; brother, Christopher Reinke; grandparents, Martin and Edna Reinke; and grandfather, Dean Smith.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Jun
16
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Jun
16
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss, Marlene. God's healing does not always follow our timing but still he knows, he cares, and he loves you deeply. God bless.
Don and Rosi Pahl
Family
June 16, 2021
Welcome to Heaven Kristina, I just heard you gained your Angel wings. I will always carry our fond memories growing up across the street from one another. We had a lot of good times. Watch over all of us and look over Preston, he is always in the danger zone. God Bless and we will each continue friendship one day.
Jennifer Fox
June 15, 2021
